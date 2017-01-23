The Swiss Stock Market Fell As Bank And Pharma Stocks Struggled

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a modest loss.



After a weak start, the market staged a partial recovery before the weak opening on Wall Street pushed the market down again. Bank and pharma stocks were among the weakest performers, as investors had their first opportunity to react to Friday's inauguration speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump struck a protectionist tone in his speech, which has made the investing community nervous. Trump has also signed an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and is expected to sign an order indicating his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.56 percent Monday and finished at 8,229.01. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.41 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.48 percent.

Bank stocks were weak across Europe at the start of the trading week. Julius Baer sank 2.8 percent and Credit Suisse weakened by 2.6 percent. UBS fared a bit better, with a loss of only 1.3 percent.

The insurance stocks also finished in negative territory. Bâloise dropped 0.6 percent, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance fell by 0.4 percent each and Swiss Life slipped 0.3 percent.

Shares of SGS declined 2.1 percent. The company reported results for the full year 2016 that were in line with expectations.

The index heavyweights all finished in the red Monday. Novartis dropped 1.2 percent and Roche weakened by 0.6 percent. Novartis was impacted by a report over the weekend that CEO Joe Jimenez will resign his office in two years.

Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.3 percent. Barclays confirmed its "Overweight" rating on the stock and reduced its price target slightly.

Actelion jumped 3.4 percent, despite the news that its Opsumit drug failed to meet the primary endpoint of its Phase 3 study. The stock climbed on reports that a tentative agreement has been reached for it to be taken over by U.S. company Johnson & Johnson.

In the broad market, U-blox surged 9.7 percent. The company has agreed to acquire the SIMCom cellular module product line.

