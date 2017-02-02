Erweiterte Funktionen



The Swiss Stock Market Fell After Bank And Pharma Stocks Weakened




02.02.17 18:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session firmly in negative territory.

After the slight recovery staged during yesterday's session, the market resumed the downward trend from earlier this week. The weak performance of the pharma heavyweights and the bank stocks weighed on the overall market Thursday.


Investors had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged. However, traders are left wondering when the central bank plans to raise rates further. Investors will be watching for the release of the highly anticipated U.S. employment report on Friday.


The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.63 percent Thursday and finished at 8,276.70. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.50 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.52 percent.


Credit Suisse was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, with a loss of 2.4 percent. Banks were under pressure following the disappointing report from German competitor Deutsche Bank. Shares of UBS also weakened by 1.3 percent.


Julius Baer declined 1.1 percent. The stock had jumped yesterday, after the private bank reported better than expected results. Zurich Insurance decreased 0.9 percent and Swiss Life fell 1.0 percent. However, Swiss Re rose 0.3 percent after German competitor Hannover Re raised its profit target for the full year.


Roche dropped 1.7 percent and Novartis forfeited 0.6 percent. Shares of Nestle also finished lower by 0.20 percent.


Swatch climbed 1.0 percent after it release results for the full year. Rival Richemont finished the session unchanged.


Cyclicals fared better than most on Thursday. LafargeHolcim increased 1.1 percent, while Sika and Syngenta added 0.5 percent each.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.628 minus
-0,27%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
783 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 31.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...