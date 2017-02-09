The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Winning Streak To Three

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market broke out higher Thursday, after a rather restrained start to the trading week.

The market extended its gains from the previous two trading days. Investor sentiment toward the global economy has improved of late, but traders still remain cautious.


The Swiss market received some support in the afternoon from the early gains on Wall Street. Better than expected weekly jobless claims data helped to drive the U.S. markets to new all-time highs. Traders are also looking forward to President Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.


The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.70 percent Thursday and finished at 8,437.54. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.78 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.66 percent.


Zurich Insurance fell 0.5 percent after the company reported annual results. The results came in largely as expected, but analysts remain unconvinced about the company's turnaround plans.


Bâloise increased 1.2 percent after the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Chief Investment Officer. Swiss Life climbed 1.4 percent and Swiss Re gained 1.2 percent.


Aryzta dropped 1.3 percent Thursday. The pullback was attributed to profit taking after the stock has staged a bit of a recovery from the massive price drop it suffered in late January.


Swatch and index heavyweight Nestlé fell by 0.2 percent each and Givaudan dipped 0.1 percent.


Cyclical stocks fared rather well Thursday. LafargeHolcim advanced 2.8 percent, Lonza rose 1.3 percent and ABB added 1.1 percent.


Swisscom increased 0.8 percent, adding to its gains from the previous day after the company reported annual results.


Credit Suisse climbed 1.8 percent and UBS rose 1.3 percent.


The pharma heavyweights also provided support to the overall market. Novartis increased 1.2 percent and Roche gained 1.1 percent.


