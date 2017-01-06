The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Winning Streak To Four

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small increase, which extended its recent winning streak to four sessions.



The string of gains was kicked off with nearly a 200 point gain on the first trading day of 2017, but the momentum slowed considerably by the end of the week.

The market traded slightly lower ahead of the release of the closely watched U.S. jobs report for December, but turned positive following its release in the afternoon. Employment in the U.S. rose by less than anticipated in December, while the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.30 percent Friday and finished at 8,417.46. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 2.4 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.28 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.26 percent.

Shares of Julius Baer weakened by 1.2 percent Friday, while UBS rose 0.2 percent and Credit Suisse climbed 0.8 percent.

Sika ended the day with a loss of 1.4 percent. The company received the appeal filed by Schenker-Winkler Holding against the judgment of the Cantonal Court of Zug from the end of October. The Superior Court of Zug will make the next decision on the appeal.

The insurance stocks turned in a mixed performance, but were little changed overall. Swiss Re decreased 0.3 percent and Zurich dipped 0.1 percent. Swiss Life rose 0.1 percent and Baloise added 0.2 percent. Bâloise announced the acquisition of 70 percent of the real estate company Pax Anlage in the morning and launched a public takeover offer for the remaining free-float shares.

Aryzta was among the top gainers of the session, with an increase of 2.0 percent. Shares of Richemont also climbed 1.9 percent. Actelion ended the day with a gain of 1.4 percent on optimism that progress is being made on a potential takeover by U.S. company Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM