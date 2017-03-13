The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Recent Winning Streak

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Monday's session with a slight gain, extending its recent winning streak to four.



After overcoming some early weakness, the market surged to the upside in the afternoon. However, the market pared its gains going into the close as investors turned cautious.

Investors were reluctant to make any major moves ahead of some major events this week. The Federal Reserve will announced its policy decision after the European close on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates at its meeting. The political uncertainty caused by the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Netherlands is also causing nervousness.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.15 percent Monday and finished at 8,683.05. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.13 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.14 percent.

The top performing stock of the session was Sika, with a gain of 1.6 percent. LafargeHolcim increased 0.9 percent and Geberit added 0.5 percent. Geberit will present the annual figures tomorrow.

Galenica advanced 0.8 percent, ahead of tomorrow's earnings report. Investors are also hopeful that they will learn when the planned split of the company, into a pharma company and a logistics company, will take place.

Shares of the luxury goods companies were also in demand Monday. Swatch climbed 0.8 percent and Richemont gained 0.7 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé increased 0.6 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Roche finished with a loss of 0.5 percent.

Aryzta sank 2.4 percent after the embattled food firm announced a sharp drop in half-yearly earnings. The stock had been down as much as 10 percent earlier in the session.

Shares of ABB dipped 0.2 percent. The company's annual report showed slightly modified profit figures for 2016 due to the fraud in South Korea.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM