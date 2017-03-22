The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Recent Losses

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session lower again Wednesday, adding to the significant losses of the previous day.



The market has dropped by close to 1.5 percent since the start of the trading week. The weakness was sparked by doubts as to whether US President Donald Trump will keep his election promises.

The latest reports suggest House Republicans may not have the votes to pass their healthcare plan in a vote expected to be held on Thursday. If it does manage to pass, the plan faces an even tougher battle in the Senate. Traders are concerned that the potential failure of the healthcare legislation could imperil other Trump policies like tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.55 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,567.88. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.59 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.57 percent.

Dufry was among the weakest performing stocks Wednesday, with a loss of 2.4 percent. Kühne + Nagel declined 1.6 percent and Adecco fell 1.1 percent.

Galenica dropped 2.2 percent, adding to yesterday's losses of over 2 percent. Aryzta also finished lower by 1.9 percent.

Bank stocks were also under pressure Wednesday. Credit Suisse decreased 1.8 percent and UBS surrendered 1.7 percent. Swiss Re and Swiss Life also weakened by 1.1 percent each.

Index heavyweight Novartis dropped 1.4 percent after its heart failure drug serelaxin failed in a pivotal study.

Sika was among the top performing stocks of the day, with an increase of 1.0 percent. UBS confirmed its "Buy" rating on the stock.

Richemont climbed 0.8 percent and Swatch gained 0.6 percent. The watchmakers benefitted from positive comments from industry experts ahead of the upcoming Baselworld watch and jewelry show.

