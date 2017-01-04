The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Gains From The Previous Day

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green, extending the gains from the previous session.



Economic data from the Eurozone was positive today, but there was little corporate news to speak of.

Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting. Traders will be paying close attention to the report in the hopes that the central bank will give some details regarding its outlook for future rate hikes.

The Swiss Market Index increased 0.46 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,354.81. The SMI reached an intraday high of 8,358 points. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.59 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.46 percent.

The bank stocks turned in a solid performance Wednesday. Credit Suisse led the way, with an increase of 3.5 percent. Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock to "Overweight." UBS rose 2.5 percent, after Barclays confirmed its "Overweight" rating on the stock.

Adecco climbed 2.8 percent after some comments from analysts at Credit Suisse. Shares of Lonza jumped 3.2 percent after JPMorgan increased its rating on the stock. The company also concluded the sale of its peptides business in Belgium.

Swisscom ended the day with a gain of 1.6 percent, following yesterday's pullback. Bâloise advanced 1.0 percent and Swiss Life added 0.7 percent.

Index heavyweight Roche climbed 0.9 percent and Nestlé gained 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis dropped 0.9 percent after it was downgraded by JPMorgan to "Neutral" from "Overweight."

Swatch fell 0.5 percent after Barclays confirmed its "Underweight" rating on the stock. Peer Richemont ended the day with a loss of 1.1 percent.

Aryzta weakened by 1.2 percent and Geberit surrendered 0.7 percent. Actelion and Sika each forfeited 0.5 percent.

In the broad market, Newron climbed 2.6 percent. The company reported positive study results for Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM