The Swiss Stock Market Dropped On Weakness In U.S. Markets




21.03.17 18:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a significant decrease.

After a lackluster morning of trade, the market declined in the afternoon. The late pullback coincided with the reversal of early gains on Wall Street.


Investors breathed a sigh of relief after centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron was the perceived victor over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's Presidential debate Monday evening. Traders were also looking forward to comments from several Fed officials later today, in hopes of clues regarding the outlook for further interest rate hikes.


The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.92 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,614.86. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.89 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.89 percent.


Galenica was among the weakest performing stocks Tuesday, with a loss of 4.0 percent. The competition committee announced on Tuesday that the company's HCI Solutions unit will face a fine of up to 4.5 million Swiss francs for exploiting a "dominant position."


The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market. Roche weakened by 1.2 percent and Novartis surrendered 1.6 percent. Shares of Nestlé also closed lower by 0.5 percent.


Bank stocks turned lower in the afternoon. UBS decreased 0.6 percent and Credit Suisse forfeited 1.4 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.1 percent.


The luxury goods companies were under pressure following the release of the latest watch export data. The report showed a persistently weak demand for the Swiss timepieces. Richemont dropped 1.6 percent and Swatch lost 0.8 percent.


Bitte warten...