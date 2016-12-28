The Swiss Stock Market Dipped Slightly In Quiet Trade

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's trading session with a very slightly decline.



Overall, the market was little changed in very quiet trading action. The market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the session in directionless trade.

Trading activity has been quiet since the end of the long Christmas holiday weekend and is likely to remain that way for the remainder of the shortened trading week.

The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.03 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,256.61. The Swiss Leader Index rose 0.03 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index dipped 0.01 percent.

Adecco was among the biggest losers Wednesday, with a loss of 1.2 percent, followed by Galenica, which declined 1.0 percent. Swiss Re and Aryzta each surrendered 0.7 percent.

UBS weakened by 0.1 percent, while Credit Suisse gained 0.2 percent. Moody's confirmed its credit rating on Credit Suisse today.

Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé decreased by 0.3 percent and Roche lost 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis finished higher by 0.1 percent.

Dufry advanced 0.9 percent, followed by Actelion, with a gain of 0.8 percent. Actelion remains engaged in exclusive merger talks with U.S. company Johnson & Johnson.

