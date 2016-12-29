The Swiss Stock Market Dipped On Bank Weakness

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.12.16 18:35
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small decrease.

Trading activity remained subdued after the Christmas holiday and ahead of the long weekend for New Year's Day. Markets in the United States were also little changed.


The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.07 percent Thursday and finished at 8,251.13. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.26 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.05 percent.


Bank stocks were under pressure Thursday. Investors continue to worry over the health of the Italian banking system. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. authorities have launched an investigation into a bond sale by the bank to Mozambique.


Credit Suisse sank 3.4 percent and rival UBS fell 1.2 percent. Shares of Julius Baer also weakened by 0.7 percent.


Swiss Re decreased 0.4 percent and Swiss Life lost 0.3 percent. Zurich Insurance and Bâloise forfeited 0.6 percent each.


Among the cyclicals, ABB dropped 0.8 percent and Syngenta fell 0.7 percent.


The defensive heavyweights all finished in positive territory. Roche increased 0.4 percent, while Novartis and Nestlé each gained 0.3 percent.


Shares of Actelion rose 1.6 percent. Reuters reported that the company could be split by U.S. company Johnson & Johnson in a takeover. The commercial activities of the company would be separated from the research and development pipeline.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



