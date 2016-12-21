The Swiss Stock Market Dipped In Light Trading Action

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a slight decline, following two days of slight gains.



The market was positive for much of the morning, but slipped into the red around midday and remainder there for the rest of the session.

The mood among investors remains bullish, despite the light trading activity. The upcoming Christmas holiday is keeping some investors away from their desks this week. There are also few big events to speak of as we near the end of 2016.

The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.12 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,233.45. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.07 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.08 percent.

Shares of Actelion surged 6.4 percent Wednesday, after dropping by around 6 percent yesterday. The stock jumped on reports that Sanofi's talks to acquire the drug-maker are progressing.

Lonza increased 0.6 percent, LafargeHolcim gained 0.5 percent and Clariant added 0.2 percent. Index heavyweight Nestlé also finished higher by 0.1 percent.

Bank stocks were under pressure due to concerns over the Italian banking system. Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi warned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast. Credit Suisse declined 2.4 percent while UBS lost 0.2 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.8 percent.

Swiss Re weakened by 1.1 percent and Bâloise surrendered 0.6 percent. Richemont and Aryzta decreased by 0.7 percent each and Swatch fell 0.5 percent.

Novartis forfeited 0.3 percent and Roche dipped 0.1 percent. Shares of SGS also slipped 0.2 percent after it made a small acquisition in Morocco.

