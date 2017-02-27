The Swiss Stock Market Dipped Following Weak Performance By Roche

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a slight loss.



The market got off to a positive start, but quickly began to pare its early gains. The market recovered some ground late in the afternoon thanks to some positive U.S. economic data and some statements from President Trump.

President Trump commented Monday that he will focus on improving U.S. infrastructure and increase spending on defense. Trump also reiterated his intention to repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump is set to make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday and he is expected to give some clarity on his fiscal and tax policies.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.06 percent Monday and finished at 8,520.56. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.05 percent.

The luxury goods companies were among the weakest performing stocks Monday. Swatch dropped 1.5 percent and Richemont fell 0.7 percent. Aryzta also weakened by 0.5 percent and Swiss Re lost 0.4 percent.

Index heavyweight Roche dropped 0.7 percent, while Nestlé surrendered 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis finished with a gain of 0.3 percent.

UBS dipped 0.1 percent, while Credit Suisse climbed 0.7 percent.

Dufry was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 2.0 percent. Sika also gained 1.5 percent, adding to Friday's gains following its full year report. LafargeHolcim climbed 1.4 percent, Adecco rose 0.7 percent and Geberit added 0.8 percent.

Kuehne + Nagel finished higher by 0.4 percent. The logistics service provider will report results at the middle of the week. Sonova increased 1.9 percent and Galenica advanced 1.1 percent.

Lonza finished higher by 0.6 percent. The company entered into a strategic partnership with Sanofi to establish a large-scale biologics production facility in Switzerland.

