The Swiss Stock Market Dipped After Roche Went Ex-Dividend

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a slight loss.



After getting off to a weak start, the market never managed to exit negative territory. The main drag on the market was the weak performance of index heavyweight Roche, which began trading on an ex-dividend basis.

Traders were encouraged by the results of the Dutch elections, where voters rejected populism. Investors also had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected. The SNB reiterated that the Swiss franc is 'still significantly overvalued' and vowed to remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.25 percent Thursday and finished at 8,667.48. The Swiss Leader Index weakened by 0.04 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.32 percent.

The weak performance of Roche weighed on the overall market Thursday. The stock dropped by 2.3 percent after paying its dividend. Novartis also dipped 0.2, but Nestlé climbed 0.4 percent.

The luxury goods companies turned in a strong performance. Richemont increased 1.7 percent and Swatch added 1.1 percent. Swatch CEO Nick Hayek predicted growth of up to 10 percent for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.2 percent, ABB rose 0.5 percent and Adecco added 0.2 percent. Swisscom and Givaudan both advanced by 0.7 percent each.

Bâloise gained 0.9 percent, Swiss Re rose 0.7 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse weakened by 0.6 percent, Julius Baer surrendered 0.3 percent and UBS lost 0.2 percent.

