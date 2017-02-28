The Priceline Group Inc. Reveals 31% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
28.02.17 00:00
dpa-AFX
NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc.
(PCLN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $710.85 million, or $14.21 per share. This was higher than $540.65 million, or $10.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $2.35 billion. This was up from $2.00 billion last year.
The Priceline Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $710.85 Mln. vs. $540.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q4): $14.21 vs. $10.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.4% -Revenue (Q4): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.632,01 $
|1.631,62 $
|0,39 $
|+0,02%
|28.02./01:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7415034039
|766054
|1.665 $
|1.148 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.544 €
|+0,21%
|27.02.17
|Frankfurt
|1.553,16 €
|+0,93%
|27.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|1.542,39 €
|+0,44%
|27.02.17
|Hamburg
|1.540,87 €
|+0,25%
|27.02.17
|Xetra
|1.539,15 €
|+0,24%
|27.02.17
|Berlin
|1.538,3 €
|+0,09%
|27.02.17
|Nasdaq
|1.632,01 $
|+0,02%
|27.02.17
|München
|1.548,42 €
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|1.533 €
|0,00%
|27.02.17
