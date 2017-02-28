Erweiterte Funktionen

The Priceline Group Inc. Reveals 31% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line




28.02.17 00:00
dpa-AFX


NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc.

(PCLN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $710.85 million, or $14.21 per share. This was higher than $540.65 million, or $10.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $2.35 billion. This was up from $2.00 billion last year.


The Priceline Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $710.85 Mln. vs. $540.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q4): $14.21 vs. $10.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.4% -Revenue (Q4): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
