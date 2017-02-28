Erweiterte Funktionen


The New York Times' "intent Is So Evil And So Bad": Trump




28.02.17 16:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has criticized the New York Times In an Oval Office interview with Breitbart News.


"If you read the New York Times, it's-the intent is so evil and so bad," Trump told the conservative website on Monday. "The stories are wrong in many cases, but it's the overall intent. Look at that paper over the last two years. In fact, they had to write a letter of essentially apology to their subscribers because they got the election so wrong," he aded.


He said the newspaper write lies.


Trump continued his tirade against "the fake media," calling it "the enemy of the American people."


