The New York Times Company Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Down 1.1%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Company (NYT) announced fourth-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.24 compared to $0.31 in the same period of 2015. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $0.37 in the fourth quarter of 2015. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24 for the quarter.



Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit decreased to $55.6 million in the fourth quarter from $87.7 million in the same period of 2015. The company said the decline was largely driven by a pension settlement charge, lower print advertising revenues and higher costs, which were partially offset by higher circulation revenues. Adjusted operating profit was $95.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $117.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Total revenues decreased 1.1 percent to $439.7 million from $444.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Circulation revenues increased 5.0 percent, while advertising revenues declined 9.7 percent and other revenues increased 16.2 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $437.8 million for the quarter.

"In Q4, we added 276,000 net new digital news subscriptions, the single best quarter since 2011, the year the pay model launched. With the rate of growth accelerating over the past year, we believe that there is further opportunity to significantly extend our subscription reach, both in the U.S. and around the world," said Mark Thompson, CEO.

For the full year of 2016, the company added 583,000 net digital-only subscriptions and circulation revenue from digital-only subscriptions increased 17.0 percent to $232.8 million. Of the 583,000 additions, 514,000 came from the company's digital news products, while the remainder came from the company's Crossword product.

Looking forward, the company expects total circulation revenues in the first quarter to increase approximately 6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2016. Total advertising revenues are expected to decrease in the high-single digits compared to the first quarter of 2016.

