Erweiterte Funktionen



The MISSION Group - Identifying the opportunities




22.09.21 06:50
Edison Investment Research

The MISSION Group’s interim announcement confirms July’s trading update, showing revenues up 17% and continuing sequential half-on-half recovery. An interim dividend of 0.8p is 4% ahead of that paid in FY19. Full year broker estimates are unchanged, implying H221 revenue growth of 14%. The group’s technology exposure has been a positive through the lockdown period, while the robust resurgence of property marketing in FY21 is driving good growth in specialist agency ThinkBDW. MISSION’s shares continue to trade at a discount to peers, despite the improving outlook and more coherent corporate strategy.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen
Neuer 384% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,86 € 0,865 € -0,005 € -0,58% 22.09./09:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11FD453 A0JL3L 1,01 € 0,79 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,865 € 0,00%  10:30
Frankfurt 0,86 € -0,58%  08:10
Berlin 0,84 € -0,59%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis "Procter & Gamble" (NYSE:PG) meldet Übernahme. 900% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...