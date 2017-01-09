Erweiterte Funktionen


The Limited Closes All 250 Stores




09.01.17 18:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Women's apparel chain The Limited closed all of its 250 of stores across the country and also laid off 4,000 employees.


"We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn't goodbye. The styles you love are still available online - We're just a quick click away 24 hours a day," the company said in its website.


The company's website is currently offering a 50% off everything sale, and said all purchases would be final.


According to reports, the company had to close its brick and mortar stores due to a large debt and competitive retail environment. The Limited, like its peers, has been struggling with the switch in consumer taste to purchase apparels from online stores.


