The J. M. Smucker Company Reports 5% Drop In Q3 Bottom Line




17.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit declined to $232.8 million, or $2.00 per share. This was lower than $246.0 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $1.88 billion. This was down from $1.97 billion last year.


The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $232.8 Mln. vs. $246.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $2.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
130,88 € 130,88 € -   € 0,00% 17.02./14:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8326964058 633835 140,62 € 109,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		130,88 € 0,00%  15.02.17
München 129,76 € 0,00%  08:06
NYSE 137,84 $ 0,00%  16.02.17
Frankfurt 128,092 € -0,90%  09:00
Berlin 127,82 € -0,93%  08:08
Düsseldorf 127,95 € -1,01%  08:26
Stuttgart 124,05 € -3,53%  13:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
