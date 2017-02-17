The J. M. Smucker Company Reports 5% Drop In Q3 Bottom Line
17.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit declined to $232.8 million, or $2.00 per share. This was lower than $246.0 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $1.88 billion. This was down from $1.97 billion last year.
The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $232.8 Mln. vs. $246.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $2.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|130,88 €
|130,88 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./14:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8326964058
|633835
|140,62 €
|109,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|130,88 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|München
|129,76 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|NYSE
|137,84 $
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Frankfurt
|128,092 €
|-0,90%
|09:00
|Berlin
|127,82 €
|-0,93%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|127,95 €
|-1,01%
|08:26
|Stuttgart
|124,05 €
|-3,53%
|13:55