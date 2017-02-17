The J. M. Smucker Company Reports 5% Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit declined to $232.8 million, or $2.00 per share. This was lower than $246.0 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $1.88 billion. This was down from $1.97 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $232.8 Mln. vs. $246.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $2.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%

