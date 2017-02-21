The Home Depot, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 18% In Q4
21.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX
COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc.
(HD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share. This was higher than $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $22.21 billion. This was up from $20.98 billion last year.
The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $22.21 Bln vs. $20.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.13
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|137,529 €
|134,60 €
|2,929 €
|+2,18%
|21.02./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4370761029
|866953
|140,00 €
|105,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|137,529 €
|+2,18%
|14:24
|München
|139,04 €
|+3,38%
|13:29
|Frankfurt
|138,813 €
|+3,20%
|13:58
|Xetra
|138,35 €
|+2,82%
|14:03
|Berlin
|136,82 €
|+1,72%
|12:03
|Stuttgart
|135,25 €
|+0,82%
|10:06
|Hamburg
|134,59 €
|+0,25%
|08:15
|Hannover
|134,59 €
|+0,25%
|08:15
|NYSE
|143,00 $
|0,00%
|17.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|135,00 €
|-0,02%
|08:14
