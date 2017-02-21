Erweiterte Funktionen

The Home Depot, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 18% In Q4




21.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc.

(HD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share. This was higher than $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $22.21 billion. This was up from $20.98 billion last year.


The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $22.21 Bln vs. $20.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.13


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...