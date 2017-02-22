The GEO Group Inc. Profit Rises 5% In Q4
22.02.17 13:16
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc.
(GEO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $46.45 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $44.06 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $566.58 million. This was up from $500.13 million last year.
The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $46.45 Mln. vs. $44.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $566.58 Mln vs. $500.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $549 - $554 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.1 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,954 €
|42,878 €
|2,076 €
|+4,84%
|22.02./14:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36162J1060
|A11662
|44,95 €
|16,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,954 €
|+4,84%
|14:49
|Frankfurt
|44,288 €
|+4,24%
|11:04
|Stuttgart
|43,711 €
|+3,98%
|08:03
|Berlin
|43,60 €
|+2,64%
|08:08
|NYSE
|46,16 $
|0,00%
|21.02.17
