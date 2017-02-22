The GEO Group Inc. Profit Rises 5% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc.



(GEO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $46.45 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $44.06 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $566.58 million. This was up from $500.13 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $46.45 Mln. vs. $44.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $566.58 Mln vs. $500.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $549 - $554 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.1 Bln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM