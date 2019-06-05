Erweiterte Funktionen


The Fed Has No Choice But to Return to Ultra-Low Interest Rates




05.06.19 11:23
Finanztrends

The current boom is heavily built on credit. This is because in today’s fiat money regime central banks, in close cooperation with commercial banks, increase the quantity of money by extending loans – loans that are not backed by ‘real savings’. The artificial increase in the supply of credit pushes market interest rates downwards – that is, below the levels that ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Hot Stock engagiert Elite-Basketball-Trainer
Börsenguru kauft nach 1.329% in 3 Monaten mit FSD Pharma diesen Hot Stock

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock mit starkem Kaufsignal - Riesendeal mit PC Major. Börsenguru setzt nach 5.500% jetzt auf diesen Gaming Aktientip

Versus Systems Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Post AG (deuts [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Serviceware SE: Serviceware kau [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
ADAC: Fernbusse sind sehr sicheres Verkehrs [...]
13:50 , Aktiennews
WisdomTree – WisdomTree US High: Ein siche [...]
13:50 , dpa-AFX
OTS: KfW IPEX-Bank / KfW IPEX-Bank finan [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...