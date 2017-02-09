Erweiterte Funktionen

The Coca-Cola Company Earnings Retreat 5% In Q4




09.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $1.59 billion, or $0.37 per share. This was lower than $1.68 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $9.41 billion. This was down from $10.00 billion last year.


The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $9.41 Bln vs. $10.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
