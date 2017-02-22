The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Reveals 19% Rise In Q4 Earnings
22.02.17 22:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $32.45 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $27.20 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $603.15 million. This was up from $526.84 million last year.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $32.45 Mln. vs. $27.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $603.15 Mln vs. $526.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,10 $
|60,67 $
|-0,57 $
|-0,94%
|22.02./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1630721017
|884888
|64,41 $
|46,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,87 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Stuttgart
|56,885 €
|0,00%
|18:05
|Frankfurt
|57,008 €
|-0,63%
|19:42
|Nasdaq
|60,10 $
|-0,94%
|22:00
|Düsseldorf
|56,50 €
|-1,34%
|08:22