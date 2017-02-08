The Brink`s Co Reveals 63% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $44 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $27 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $768 million. This was up from $733 million last year.


The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $44 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $768 Mln vs. $733 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,374 € 40,371 € 0,003 € +0,01% 08.02./13:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1096961040 264748 42,38 € 24,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,374 € +0,01%  08:01
Stuttgart 40,362 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 43,60 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
