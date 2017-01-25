The Boeing Co. Q4 Earnings Rise 63%
25.01.17 13:53
dpa-AFX
CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co.
(BA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $2.06 billion, or $2.47 per share. This was up from $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $23.29 billion. This was down from $23.57 billion last year.
The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.06 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $23.29 Bln vs. $23.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|149,77 €
|149,10 €
|0,67 €
|+0,45%
|25.01./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0970231058
|850471
|152,11 €
|90,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|151,50 €
|+1,32%
|14:25
|Frankfurt
|151,049 €
|+2,83%
|13:39
|München
|149,85 €
|+2,31%
|12:35
|Berlin
|149,82 €
|+2,22%
|08:08
|Hannover
|149,22 €
|+1,88%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|149,28 €
|+1,83%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|149,77 €
|+0,45%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|149,22 €
|+0,08%
|08:07
|NYSE
|160,55 $
|0,00%
|24.01.17
