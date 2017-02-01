Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Allstate":
The Allstate Corp Bottom Line Climbs 29% In Q4




01.02.17 23:05
dpa-AFX


NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $807 million, or $2.17 per share. This was up from $625 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $9.28 billion. This was up from $8.69 billion last year.


The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $807 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $9.28 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%


75,24 $ 75,21 $ 0,03 $ +0,04% 02.02./00:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0200021014 886429 75,97 $ 58,29 $
Tradegate (RT) 		70,262 € +0,22%  01.02.17
Berlin 70,09 € +0,92%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 70,374 € +0,52%  01.02.17
NYSE 75,24 $ +0,04%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 70,05 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Düsseldorf 69,51 € -1,17%  01.02.17
Hamburg 69,54 € -1,33%  01.02.17
München 68,91 € -1,35%  01.02.17
