The Allstate Corp Bottom Line Climbs 29% In Q4
01.02.17 23:05
dpa-AFX
NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $807 million, or $2.17 per share. This was up from $625 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $9.28 billion. This was up from $8.69 billion last year.
The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $807 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $9.28 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,24 $
|75,21 $
|0,03 $
|+0,04%
|02.02./00:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0200021014
|886429
|75,97 $
|58,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,262 €
|+0,22%
|01.02.17
|Berlin
|70,09 €
|+0,92%
|01.02.17
|Frankfurt
|70,374 €
|+0,52%
|01.02.17
|NYSE
|75,24 $
|+0,04%
|01.02.17
|Stuttgart
|70,05 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|69,51 €
|-1,17%
|01.02.17
|Hamburg
|69,54 €
|-1,33%
|01.02.17
|München
|68,91 €
|-1,35%
|01.02.17