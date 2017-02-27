Erweiterte Funktionen

The AES Corporation Q4 Earnings Decline 34%




27.02.17 12:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) released a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $224 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $340 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.54 billion. This was up from $3.22 billion last year.


The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $224 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.8% -Revenue (Q4): $3.54 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%


