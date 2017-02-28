Thales FY16 Profit Up 24%, Raises Dividend; Sees Higher Results In FY17

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.02.17 07:44
dpa-AFX


NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK), a French technology company focused on the aerospace and defense markets, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net income group share increased 24 percent to 946 million euros from 765 million euros last year.


Adjusted net income group share for the year was 897 million euros, compared to 809 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net income per share was 4.25 euros, compared to 3.89 euros last year.


Sales amounted to 14.89 billion euros, up 5.8 percent from 14.06 billion euros last year. Organic sales grew by 6.8 percent.


However, order intake declined 13 percent from last year to 16.51 billion euros.


Further, the company said its Board will propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share, an increase of 18 percent from last year.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Thales projects EBIT between 1.48 billion euros and 1.50 billion euros, representing an increase of 9 percent to 11 percent versus 2016, while sales should see mid-single digit organic growth. The company projects order intake at around 14 billion euros.


Further, the company confirmed its mid-term objectives of a mid-single digit organic sales growth on average in the 2016-2018 period, and an EBIT margin of between 9.5 percent and 10 percent in 2017-2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

