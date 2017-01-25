Textron Inc. Earnings Retreat 4% In Q4
25.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $215 million, or $0.78 per share. This was down from $225 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.83 billion. This was down from $3.92 billion last year.
Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $215 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,634 €
|45,634 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./12:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8832031012
|852659
|47,99 €
|27,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,634 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|46,10 €
|+1,68%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|46,085 €
|+1,50%
|08:08
|München
|45,585 €
|+1,44%
|08:00
|Berlin
|45,995 €
|+1,29%
|08:08
|NYSE
|49,38 $
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|44,31 €
|-4,12%
|12:48
