Textron Inc. Earnings Retreat 4% In Q4




25.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $215 million, or $0.78 per share. This was down from $225 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.83 billion. This was down from $3.92 billion last year.


Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $215 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,634 € 45,634 € -   € 0,00% 25.01./12:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8832031012 852659 47,99 € 27,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,634 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Düsseldorf 46,10 € +1,68%  09:12
Frankfurt 46,085 € +1,50%  08:08
München 45,585 € +1,44%  08:00
Berlin 45,995 € +1,29%  08:08
NYSE 49,38 $ 0,00%  24.01.17
Stuttgart 44,31 € -4,12%  12:48
  = Realtime
