Texas Instruments Inc. Reveals 25% Gain In Q4 Earnings
24.01.17 22:54
dpa-AFX
DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc.
(TXN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $1.05 billion, or $1.02 per share. This was higher than $0.84 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $3.19 billion last year.
Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.84 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.17 - $3.43 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,08 $
|75,73 $
|1,35 $
|+1,78%
|24.01./23:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|77,32 $
|49,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,21 €
|+3,70%
|21:05
|Frankfurt
|71,37 €
|+2,99%
|15:50
|Nasdaq
|77,08 $
|+1,78%
|22:00
|Berlin
|70,28 €
|+1,71%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|70,12 €
|+1,40%
|08:13
|Hannover
|70,12 €
|+1,40%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|70,07 €
|+1,37%
|09:11
|München
|70,29 €
|+1,25%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|71,676 €
|0,00%
|20:41
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19
|Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka.
|04.11.16
|5
|Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments
|20.04.09
|Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k.
|08.03.05
|11
|Texas Instruments - der nächst.
|22.10.02
|Texas Instruments wächst dank.
|13.06.02