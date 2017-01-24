Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Texas Instruments":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Texas Instruments Inc. Reveals 25% Gain In Q4 Earnings




24.01.17 22:54
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc.

(TXN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $1.05 billion, or $1.02 per share. This was higher than $0.84 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $3.19 billion last year.


Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.84 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.17 - $3.43 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,08 $ 75,73 $ 1,35 $ +1,78% 24.01./23:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 77,32 $ 49,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		72,21 € +3,70%  21:05
Frankfurt 71,37 € +2,99%  15:50
Nasdaq 77,08 $ +1,78%  22:00
Berlin 70,28 € +1,71%  08:08
Hamburg 70,12 € +1,40%  08:13
Hannover 70,12 € +1,40%  08:12
Düsseldorf 70,07 € +1,37%  09:11
München 70,29 € +1,25%  08:00
Stuttgart 71,676 € 0,00%  20:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka. 04.11.16
5 Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments 20.04.09
  Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k. 08.03.05
11 Texas Instruments - der nächst. 22.10.02
  Texas Instruments wächst dank. 13.06.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...