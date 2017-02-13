Erweiterte Funktionen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Profit Advances 30% In Q4




13.02.17 13:01
dpa-AFX


PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.48 billion, or $1.38 per share. This was up from $1.14 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $6.49 billion. This was up from $4.88 billion last year.


Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.48 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $6.49 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - 5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $23.8 - $24.5 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
