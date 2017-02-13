Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Profit Advances 30% In Q4
PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.48 billion, or $1.38 per share. This was up from $1.14 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $6.49 billion. This was up from $4.88 billion last year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.48 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $6.49 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - 5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $23.8 - $24.5 Bln
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,472 €
|30,346 €
|1,126 €
|+3,71%
|13.02./15:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8816242098
|883035
|53,84 €
|29,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,472 €
|+3,71%
|15:09
|Berlin
|31,80 €
|+4,06%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|31,382 €
|+3,83%
|14:35
|Frankfurt
|31,65 €
|+3,14%
|14:57
|Xetra
|31,30 €
|+2,96%
|14:44
|NYSE
|32,19 $
|0,00%
|10.02.17
|Hamburg
|30,22 €
|-0,08%
|08:15
|Hannover
|30,22 €
|-0,08%
|08:15
|München
|30,30 €
|-0,61%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|30,02 €
|-1,27%
|10:38
