Teva Pharma Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Reaffirms 2017 Non-GAAP Guidance




13.02.17 13:35
dpa-AFX


PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(TEVA) reported non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.4 billion or $1.38 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $1.1 billion or $1.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Teva reported a GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.0 billion or a loss of $1.10 per share, compared to income of $485 million or $0.55 per share, prior year. In the fourth-quarter of 2016, the company recorded an impairment of goodwill of $900 million, relating to the acquisition of Rimsa.



Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $6.49 billion, up 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to the inclusion, following the closing on August 2, of the results of the Actavis Generics business. Analysts expected revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter.


Teva reaffirmed its 2017 full year non-GAAP guidance, including: revenues for full year 2017 to be $23.8 - 24.5 billion; and non-GAAP EPS to be $4.90 - $5.30. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $4.83 on revenue of $23.69 billion.


Yitzhak Peterburg, Interim President and CEO of Teva, said: "In 2017, our main focus will be extracting synergies related to the Actavis Generics transaction. With the entire Teva team, I am conducting a thorough review of the business to find additional opportunities to enhance value."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




