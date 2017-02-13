Teva Pharma Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Reaffirms 2017 Non-GAAP Guidance
13.02.17 13:35
dpa-AFX
PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
(TEVA) reported non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.4 billion or $1.38 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $1.1 billion or $1.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Teva reported a GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.0 billion or a loss of $1.10 per share, compared to income of $485 million or $0.55 per share, prior year. In the fourth-quarter of 2016, the company recorded an impairment of goodwill of $900 million, relating to the acquisition of Rimsa.
Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $6.49 billion, up 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to the inclusion, following the closing on August 2, of the results of the Actavis Generics business. Analysts expected revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter.
Teva reaffirmed its 2017 full year non-GAAP guidance, including: revenues for full year 2017 to be $23.8 - 24.5 billion; and non-GAAP EPS to be $4.90 - $5.30. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $4.83 on revenue of $23.69 billion.
Yitzhak Peterburg, Interim President and CEO of Teva, said: "In 2017, our main focus will be extracting synergies related to the Actavis Generics transaction. With the entire Teva team, I am conducting a thorough review of the business to find additional opportunities to enhance value."
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,472 €
|30,346 €
|1,126 €
|+3,71%
|13.02./15:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8816242098
|883035
|53,84 €
|29,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,472 €
|+3,71%
|15:09
|Berlin
|31,80 €
|+4,06%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|31,382 €
|+3,83%
|14:35
|Frankfurt
|31,65 €
|+3,14%
|14:57
|Xetra
|31,30 €
|+2,96%
|14:44
|NYSE
|32,19 $
|0,00%
|10.02.17
|Hamburg
|30,22 €
|-0,08%
|08:15
|Hannover
|30,22 €
|-0,08%
|08:15
|München
|30,30 €
|-0,61%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|30,02 €
|-1,27%
|10:38
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|96
|TEVA -- Zukunft mit Generika
|12:55
|29
|Der Parkinson Thread
|03.08.10
|1
|Teva kann Gewinn im zweiten .
|27.02.09
|7
|Teva: Chancen und Risiken bei .
|02.05.07
|26
|Prügelknaben ( im Moment ) m.
|16.09.06