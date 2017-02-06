Erweiterte Funktionen

Teva Pharma Appoints Yitzhak Peterburg As Interim CEO; Sol Barer Named Chairman




06.02.17 23:37
dpa-AFX


PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(TEVA) announced that Yitzhak Peterburg, who has served as Chairman of the Teva Board since January 2015, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He has stepped down from his role as Chairman. The Board has elected Dr. Sol Barer, who has been a member of the Teva Board since January 2015, as Chairman.


Teva said the appointment follows the mutual agreement between the Board and Erez Vigodman that Vigodman is stepping down. Vigodman's service on the Teva Board has also ended. The company's Board is undertaking a search to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer with the assistance of a search firm.


Yitzhak Peterburg said, "The company is focusing on executing its strategic priorities to transform Teva, with immediate focus on realizing the cost synergies and strategic benefits of the Actavis Generics acquisition. I look forward to working with the entire Teva team to conduct a thorough review of the business to find additional opportunities to enhance value for shareholders. Teva has a deep bench of talented leaders and today's announcement has no impact on our ability to execute going forward."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



