Teva Loses Alimta Appeal Against Eli Lilly

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker Eli Lilly and Co.



(LLY) said Thursday that it has received a favorable court ruling regarding the vitamin regimen patent for its cancer drug Alimta. The court ruled that a proposed generic equivalent from Israel-based generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) would infringe on Eli Lilly's patent for Alimta.

Eli Lilly said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the district court's decision and ruled in its favor regarding validity and infringement of the vitamin regimen patent for Alimta. This is the third time in three years that a U.S. court to uphold the patent on Alimta.

In the case of Eli Lilly and Co. v. Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc., et al., the court affirmed the earlier rulings by a district court that Alimta's vitamin regimen patent is valid and would be infringed by the generic challengers' proposed products.

Eli Lilly noted that if the patent is ultimately upheld through all remaining challenges, Alimta would maintain U.S. exclusivity until May 2022. This will prevent marketing of generic products for as long as the patent remains in force. The Alimta compound patent remains in force through January 24, 2017.

Michael Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly said, "The significant scientific research that Lilly performed in support of the vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection, which has been confirmed in every validity challenge to date. We continue to emphasize that protection of intellectual property rights is extremely important to the biopharmaceutical industry and the patients we serve."

In March 2014, the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Indiana upheld the validity of the vitamin regimen patent. The same court again ruled in Lilly's favor regarding infringement of the vitamin regimen patent in August 2015.

In mid-June 2016, the German Federal Supreme Court granted the appeal by Eli Lilly in the case of Eli Lilly and Co. v. Actavis, vacating the prior decision denying infringement.

However, the UK High Court said in February 2016 that Alimta's vitamin regimen patent would not presently be infringed by Actavis marketing pemetrexed trometamol in the UK, France, Italy and Spain, with instructions to dilute the product only with dextrose solution.

In major European countries, the compound protection for Alimta expired in December 2015. The patent protection for the Alimta vitamin regimen will expire in June 2021.

LLY closed Thursday's trading at $77.15, up $1.89 or 2.51 percent on a volume of 11.90 million shares. In after-hours, the stock further gained $0.10 or 0.13 percent to $77.25.

TEVA closed Thursday's trading at $33.94, down $0.34 or 0.99 percent on a volume of 10.76 million shares. In after-hours, the stock further declined $0.04 or 0.12 percent to $33.90.

