Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Teva Pharmaceutical ADR":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Teva Announces FDA Approval Of Two New RespiClick Maintenance Inhalers




30.01.17 14:29
dpa-AFX


PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(TEVA) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two products for adolescent and adult patients with asthma.


These products, AirDuo RespiClick (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder) and ArmonAirTM RespiClick (fluticasone propionate inhalation powder), include medication delivered via Teva's RespiClick breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler (MDPI) which is used with other approved medicines in Teva's respiratory product portfolio.


AirDuo RespiClick is a fixed dose combination product containing the same active ingredients as Advair. AirDuo RespiClick is a corticosteroid and a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) indicated for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. ArmonAir RespiClick is an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) containing the same active ingredient as Flovent, and is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years and older.


AirDuo RespiClick and ArmonAir RespiClick are expected to become available to patients in the U.S., by prescription, later this year. Both products have been approved in three strengths. The approved strengths of AirDuo RespiClick are: 55/14 mcg, 113/14 mcg and 232/14 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily. The approved strengths of ArmonAir RespiClick are: 55 mcg, 113 mcg, and 232 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,5341 $ 34,59 $ -0,0559 $ -0,16% 30.01./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8816242098 883035 62,80 $ 32,11 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,121 € -0,91%  21:24
München 32,40 € +2,37%  08:00
Hamburg 32,405 € +2,06%  08:10
Hannover 32,405 € +2,06%  08:10
Düsseldorf 32,24 € +1,32%  10:36
Xetra 32,595 € +0,48%  17:19
Frankfurt 32,493 € +0,44%  19:26
NYSE 34,535 $ -0,16%  21:59
Berlin 32,15 € -0,53%  19:35
Stuttgart 32,128 € -0,93%  21:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
89 TEVA -- Zukunft mit Generika 26.01.17
29 Der Parkinson Thread 03.08.10
1 Teva kann Gewinn im zweiten . 27.02.09
7 Teva: Chancen und Risiken bei . 02.05.07
26 Prügelknaben ( im Moment ) m. 16.09.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...