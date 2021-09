Tetragon Financial Group - Muted performance in H121

Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported an H121 NAV total return (TR) of 0% in US dollar terms. Gains on investments in asset managers, bank loans and hedge funds were offset by losses on its listed equities portfolio and private equity (PE). TFG Asset Management (TFG AM) has continued to increase its assets under management (AUM) to US$32.8bn (up 9% in H121) by attracting capital to existing strategies and setting up new managers (eg Contingency Capital active in financing law firms and legal proceedings). Meanwhile, employee ownership of Tetragon increased to 35.0%, further aligning the interests of management and investors.