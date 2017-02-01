Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tetra Tech":
 Aktien      OS    


Tetra Tech Inc Reveals 9% Advance In Q1 Bottom Line




01.02.17 22:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $42.90 million, or $0.49 per share. This was higher than $39.21 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $489.55 million. This was up from $420.96 million last year.


Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $42.90 Mln. vs. $39.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $489.55 Mln vs. $420.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $450 - $480 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.1 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,55 $ 43,70 $ -1,15 $ -2,63% 01.02./22:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88162G1031 902888 44,85 $ 24,87 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 40,23 € +0,26%  08:08
Frankfurt 39,823 € +0,21%  09:15
Stuttgart 39,31 € 0,00%  16:56
Nasdaq 42,55 $ -2,63%  22:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...