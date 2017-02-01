Tetra Tech Inc Reveals 9% Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tetra Tech":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $42.90 million, or $0.49 per share. This was higher than $39.21 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $489.55 million. This was up from $420.96 million last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $42.90 Mln. vs. $39.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $489.55 Mln vs. $420.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $450 - $480 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.1 Bln

