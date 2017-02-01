Tetra Tech Inc Reveals 9% Advance In Q1 Bottom Line
01.02.17 22:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $42.90 million, or $0.49 per share. This was higher than $39.21 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $489.55 million. This was up from $420.96 million last year.
Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $42.90 Mln. vs. $39.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $489.55 Mln vs. $420.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $450 - $480 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.1 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,55 $
|43,70 $
|-1,15 $
|-2,63%
|01.02./22:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88162G1031
|902888
|44,85 $
|24,87 $