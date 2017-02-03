Erweiterte Funktionen



Tethys Petroleum Limited: New Director Appointment




03.02.17 18:41
dpa-AFX


January 20, 2017 Tethys Petroleum Press Release (TSX: TPL, LSE:TPL)


New Director Appointment


GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS - Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Medgat Kumar to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today.


Medgat Kumar is the owner and Director of Petro Impex Trade LLP. Petro Impex Trade LLP is a Kazakhstan based company whose primary activities are trading of crude oil and petroleum products, oil refining and terminals businesses.


About Tethys


Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.


Contact Information: Tethys Petroleum info@tethyspetroleum.com www.tethyspetroleum.com






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Tethys Petroleum Limited via GlobeNewswire



B6WFFL0R39


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,016 $ 0,016 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.11./22:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG876361091 A0Q7BK 0,046 $ 0,0060 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,016 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
Frankfurt 0,009 € -18,18%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,011 € -21,43%  08:00
Berlin 0,008 € -27,27%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD - . 06.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...