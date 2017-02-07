Tesoro Corporation Q4 Profit Rises 44%
07.02.17 00:47
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesoro Corporation (TSO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $78 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $54 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.65 billion. This was up from $6.27 billion last year.
Tesoro Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $78 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.7% -Revenue (Q4): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,35 $
|83,52 $
|-0,17 $
|-0,20%
|07.02./00:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8816091016
|859620
|93,50 $
|67,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,66 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Frankfurt
|77,248 €
|+1,28%
|06.02.17
|München
|77,25 €
|+1,17%
|06.02.17
|Berlin
|77,29 €
|+1,13%
|06.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|77,34 €
|+0,97%
|06.02.17
|Stuttgart
|78,53 €
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|NYSE
|83,35 $
|-0,20%
|06.02.17
