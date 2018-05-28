Erweiterte Funktionen
Tesla stock: Bad prospects?
28.05.18 21:19
During the last week, Frank Holbaum analyzed the Tesla stock. Here is a short summary of his findings:
At the start of the week, Tesla was criticized once again. Now everybody is wondering, how this will affect the stock’s price.
Since experts confirmed that Tesla is facing a lot of difficulties, the speculations about the company have started once again. Chart analysts think ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|278,85 $
|277,85 $
|1,00 $
|+0,36%
|26.05./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88160R1014
|A1CX3T
|389,61 $
|244,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|239,90 €
|+0,55%
|21:54
|Hamburg
|240,40 €
|+1,07%
|17:25
|Frankfurt
|239,04 €
|+0,98%
|19:52
|Hannover
|239,35 €
|+0,62%
|15:33
|Düsseldorf
|239,61 €
|+0,60%
|17:05
|Stuttgart
|239,10 €
|+0,51%
|21:00
|München
|238,32 €
|+0,44%
|08:01
|Nasdaq
|278,85 $
|+0,36%
|25.05.18
|Xetra
|239,50 €
|+0,29%
|17:35
|Berlin
|239,15 €
|+0,20%
|09:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
