Tesla stock: Another lethal accident




15.05.18 17:36
Finanztrends

News like this are the last thing Tesla does need at the moment: On Wednesday there apparently was another lethal accident involving a Tesla car. Two 18-year old men were killed and another was transported to the hospital. According to recent reports, the accident was not due to the automatic driving systems of Tesla. Accidents like this had led to trouble ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

