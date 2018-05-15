Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":
Tesla stock: Another lethal accident
15.05.18 17:36
Finanztrends
News like this are the last thing Tesla does need at the moment: On Wednesday there apparently was another lethal accident involving a Tesla car. Two 18-year old men were killed and another was transported to the hospital. According to recent reports, the accident was not due to the automatic driving systems of Tesla. Accidents like this had led to trouble ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|282,36 $
|291,97 $
|-9,61 $
|-3,29%
|15.05./20:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88160R1014
|A1CX3T
|389,61 $
|244,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|239,77 €
|-2,12%
|20:21
|Stuttgart
|239,45 €
|-2,22%
|19:28
|Hannover
|243,16 €
|-3,21%
|08:04
|Nasdaq
|282,36 $
|-3,29%
|20:06
|Frankfurt
|239,00 €
|-3,69%
|19:11
|Hamburg
|241,43 €
|-3,90%
|16:32
|München
|239,46 €
|-4,62%
|15:59
|Düsseldorf
|239,00 €
|-4,86%
|19:10
|Xetra
|238,20 €
|-5,04%
|17:35
|Berlin
|238,38 €
|-5,13%
|18:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8574
|Tesla - Autos, Laster, Speicher.
|20:17
|49493
|Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die.
|18:15
|1028
|Mobilität 2020 von Tesla bis B.
|07:13
|25
|US Cobalt Inc. - Eine Story am.
|04.05.18
|99
|Die heiße Luft...
|25.04.18