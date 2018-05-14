Erweiterte Funktionen
Tesla stock: Alarm signal?
14.05.18 16:58
Finanztrends
Tesla is already having a tough time: Questionable april fools by chairman musk regarding a possible insolvency; irritated conversations with journalists; problems with the mass production of model 3. Now there is another problem: Head of production Doug Fields seems to be gone, temporarily. In such hard times for the company, he is taking a break. Is this an alarm signal?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|295,69 $
|301,06 $
|-5,37 $
|-1,78%
|14.05./19:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88160R1014
|A1CX3T
|389,61 $
|244,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|247,66 €
|-1,65%
|19:35
|Xetra
|250,84 €
|-0,44%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|251,22 €
|-0,94%
|08:09
|München
|251,06 €
|-1,20%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|248,15 €
|-1,36%
|19:00
|Düsseldorf
|251,22 €
|-1,50%
|08:15
|Hannover
|251,22 €
|-1,68%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|247,16 €
|-1,73%
|19:01
|Berlin
|251,27 €
|-1,73%
|08:01
|Nasdaq
|295,47 $
|-1,86%
|19:21
= Realtime
Aktuell
