Tesla's SolarCity Supercharged By Panasonic Deal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla Motors":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.



(TSLA) and Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) finalized a deal to start the manufacture of photovoltaic or PV cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York. The deal also expands the existing partnership between the two companies.

Tesla and Panasonic will use the high-efficiency PV cells and modules to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products. Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic's cells into the several kinds of solar glass tile roofs that it will manufacture.

According to the companies, production of the first PV modules will begin in summer 2017 and will increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019. As part of the deal, Panasonic will cover the required capital costs in Buffalo, while Tesla is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic.

In mid-October, Tesla said, it plans to join with Panasonic to produce PV cells and modules in Buffalo.

At that time, Tesla noted that the collaboration is subject to shareholders' approval of Tesla's planned acquisition of SolarCity, the rooftop solar developer controlled by Tesla's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk. Telsa completed the acquisition of SolarCity in November 2016.

Tesla noted, as production of the PV cells begin at the plant, Buffalo will continue to expand the company's U.S. manufacturing base and create thousands of new jobs in the coming years.

Tesla reaffirmed SolarCity's commitment to create over 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, including more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

Panasonic will utilize its technological and manufacturing expertise in PV production to work with Tesla on developing PV next generation technology at SolarCity's facility in Fremont, California.

The collaboration between the companies extends their existing partnership, which includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

At Nevada, Tesla and Panasonic are jointly building the $5 billion lithium-ion factory that will produce batteries for the Model 3 electric car, as well as energy storage products for home owners and utilities.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM