Tesla Sues Former Exec For Stealing Secrets

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.



sued its former director of the Autopilot Programs, Sterling Anderson, for stealing company secrets and for luring away key staff.

In a filing last week in California, the car maker alleged that Anderson took proprietary information about the Autopilot program, and also recruited fellow Tesla employees for another autonomous driving company.

The lawsuit also named the former head of Google's autonomous car project, Chris Urmson, as a defendant. Tesla alleges that both executives attempted to start a company together, called Aurora.

Anderson joined Tesla in 2014 as a senior product manager, and in 2015 became director of the Autopilot team. At the end of 2016, he apparently planned to start Aurora with Urmson.

In the filing Tesla alleges that Anderson, while working at the firm, installed hundreds of gigabytes of proprietary data from company computers on a personal hard drive, and tried to destroy evidence. The company also said that Anderson and Urmson attempted to poach at least 12 other Tesla employees, and successfully recruited two.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, seeks exemplary and punitive damages of an unspecified amount. The company is also seeking an injunction to prevent the defendants from engaging in further unlawful and/or unfair business acts and practices directed at Tesla and its employees.

In response, Aurora reportedly said, "Tesla's meritless lawsuit reveals both a startling paranoia and an unhealthy fear of competition. This abuse of the legal system is a malicious attempt to stifle a competitor and destroy personal reputations. Aurora looks forward to disproving these false allegations in court and to building a successful self-driving business."

