Tesla Reportedly Sues Former Autopilot Director, Alleging Stolen Secrets




27.01.17 04:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.

(TSLA) sued the former director of its Autopilot program, accusing him of taking confidential information about the company's driver-assist system and trying to recruit at least a dozen former colleagues to a new startup, according to Bloomberg reports.


Sterling Anderson started working last summer on the new autonomous-car venture, Aurora Innovation LLC, before his departure from the company in December, Tesla alleged Thursday. Anderson has been collaborating with Chris Urmson, the former head of Google's self-driving car project, according to a complaint filed in state court in San Jose, California.


The report noted that the electric-car maker seeks a court order barring Anderson, Urmson and Aurora Innovation from recruiting Tesla employees and contractors for one year after Anderson's termination date. The Palo Alto, California-based company also wants an order blocking any use of Tesla's proprietary information related to autonomous driving. Urmson and Anderson hadn't announced their startup prior to the lawsuit.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



