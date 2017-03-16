Erweiterte Funktionen

Tesla Raises $1.15 Bln In Offerings To Fund Model 3




16.03.17 06:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced Wednesday its offerings of $250 million of common stock and $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022 in concurrent underwritten registered public offerings


In addition, Tesla has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of each offering.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, will participate by purchasing $25 million of common stock.


The company said the aggregate gross proceeds of the offerings, including the options granted to the underwriters, is expected to be approximately $1.15 billion.


Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to strengthen its balance sheet and further reduce any risks associated with the rapid scaling of its business due to the launch of Model 3, as well as for general corporate purposes.


Goldman, Sachs & Co., Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
