Tesla Moves Higher After Guggenheim Initiates At Buy




04.01.17 19:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, advancing by 4.3 percent. The gain has lifted shares of Tesla to their best intraday level in well over four months.


The upward move by Tesla comes after Guggenheim initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
227,55 $ 216,99 $ 10,56 $ +4,87% 04.01./20:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88160R1014 A1CX3T 269,34 $ 141,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		216,92 € +4,13%  20:56
Hamburg 215,52 € +5,20%  19:53
Nasdaq 227,55 $ +4,87%  20:42
Berlin 215,74 € +3,64%  19:20
Frankfurt 215,52 € +3,55%  19:53
Stuttgart 215,29 € +3,55%  20:07
Xetra 215,10 € +3,29%  17:35
München 213,75 € +1,54%  16:46
Düsseldorf 204,19 € -1,05%  09:36
Hannover 203,13 € -3,56%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...