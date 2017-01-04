Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla Motors":
Tesla Moves Higher After Guggenheim Initiates At Buy
04.01.17 19:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, advancing by 4.3 percent. The gain has lifted shares of Tesla to their best intraday level in well over four months.
The upward move by Tesla comes after Guggenheim initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|227,55 $
|216,99 $
|10,56 $
|+4,87%
|04.01./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88160R1014
|A1CX3T
|269,34 $
|141,05 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|216,92 €
|+4,13%
|20:56
|Hamburg
|215,52 €
|+5,20%
|19:53
|Nasdaq
|227,55 $
|+4,87%
|20:42
|Berlin
|215,74 €
|+3,64%
|19:20
|Frankfurt
|215,52 €
|+3,55%
|19:53
|Stuttgart
|215,29 €
|+3,55%
|20:07
|Xetra
|215,10 €
|+3,29%
|17:35
|München
|213,75 €
|+1,54%
|16:46
|Düsseldorf
|204,19 €
|-1,05%
|09:36
|Hannover
|203,13 €
|-3,56%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21153
|Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die.
|20:46
|146
|Kursentwicklung
|20:32
|16
|TESLA nächster Übernahmekan.
|10:19
|63
|Shorttrading for Dummies mit T.
|15.11.16
|10
|Tesla im Februar bei 19,80 € ?
|13.08.16