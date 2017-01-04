Tesla Moves Higher After Guggenheim Initiates At Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla Motors":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, advancing by 4.3 percent. The gain has lifted shares of Tesla to their best intraday level in well over four months.





The upward move by Tesla comes after Guggenheim initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating.

