Tesla Motors Misses 2016 Vehicle Sales Targets




04.01.17 02:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.

(TSLA) said that it delivered approximately 22,200 vehicles in the fourth quarter. Total 2016 deliveries were approximately 76,230 units. The company had projected 2016 deliveries of 80,000 to 90,000 units.


TSLA closed Tuesday's regular trading at $216.99, up $3.30 or 1.54 percent. However, in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $4.29 or 1.98 percent.


Tesla produced 24,882 vehicles in the fourth-quarter, resulting in total 2016 production of 83,922 vehicles. This was an increase of 64% from 2015.


Because of short-term production challenges starting at the end of October and lasting through early December from the transition to new Autopilot hardware, rge fourth-quarter vehicle production was weighted more heavily towards the end of the quarter than the company had originally planned, the company said.


The company said it was ultimately able to recover and hit its production goal, but the delay in production resulted in challenges that impacted quarterly deliveries, including, among other things, cars missing shipping cutoffs for Europe and Asia. Although it tried to recover these deliveries and expedite others by the end of the quarter, time ran out before it could deliver all customer cars.


In total, about 2,750 vehicles missed being counted as deliveries in the fourth-quarter either due to last-minute delays in transport or because the customer was unable to physically take delivery. Even where these customers had already fully paid for their vehicle, the company still did not count these as deliveries in the fourth-quarter.


In addition to the fourth-quarter deliveries, about 6,450 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in the first-quarter of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



