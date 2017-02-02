Erweiterte Funktionen
Tesla Motors Changes Its Name To Tesla Inc
02.02.17 06:02
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.
(TSLA) has changed its name to "Tesla Inc." as the company repositions itself as an integrated clean-energy company after its tie-up with SolarCity Corp.
Tesla closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in November, combining Elon Musk's electric-car and solar-energy companies.
