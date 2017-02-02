Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla Motors":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Tesla Motors Changes Its Name To Tesla Inc




02.02.17 06:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc.

(TSLA) has changed its name to "Tesla Inc." as the company repositions itself as an integrated clean-energy company after its tie-up with SolarCity Corp.


Tesla closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in November, combining Elon Musk's electric-car and solar-energy companies.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
249,24 $ 251,93 $ -2,69 $ -1,07% 02.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88160R1014 A1CX3T 269,34 $ 141,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		231,29 € -0,98%  01.02.17
Hamburg 234,75 € +1,33%  01.02.17
Düsseldorf 234,48 € +0,85%  01.02.17
Hannover 232,56 € +0,38%  01.02.17
Berlin 232,95 € +0,37%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 232,97 € 0,00%  01.02.17
München 233,14 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 232,03 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Nasdaq 249,24 $ -1,07%  01.02.17
Xetra 232,60 € -1,67%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22155 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 00:35
74 Shorttrading for Dummies mit T. 19.01.17
11 Tesla im Februar bei 19,80 € ? 10.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
146 Kursentwicklung 04.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...